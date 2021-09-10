Trending:
Campbell, Barco each score as Atlanta beats Orlando 3-0

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 9:22 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — George Campbell and Ezequiel Barco scored to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 3-0 on Friday night.

Atlanta (7-7-9) has won five of its last six games — starting with a four-match winning streak. Orlando (10-5-8) had its seven-game unbeaten streak end — the second-longest run in club history.

Campbell scored in the 25th by heading in Marcelino Moreno’s lofted pass for his first MLS goal.

Atlanta went ahead 2-0 on Daryl Dike’s own goal in the 38th when he deflected in Barco’s free kick from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Barco raced past the defense for Brooks Lennon’s long ball in the 72nd, and dribbled past three defenders along the 18-yard line to find a shooting lane at the back post.

