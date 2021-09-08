Trending:
Canada beats El Salvador 3-0 in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David scored in the first 11 minutes and Tajon Buchanan added a second-half goal in Canada’s 3-0 victory over El Salvador in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday night.

Canada improved to 1-0-2. El Salvador dropped to 0-1-2.

The 38-year-old Hutchinson opened the scoring in the sixth minute, cutting to the near post and beating several defenders to knock it in. Hutchinson earned his 88th international cap, one behind Julian de Guzman’s team record.

David struck on a header in the 11th, his 16th goal in 19 games for Canada.

