Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|111
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|113
|97
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|89
|95
|Ottawa
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|80
|155
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|136
|76
|Saskatchewan
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|103
|BC
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|129
|88
|Edmonton
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|94
|114
|Calgary
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|126
___
Hamilton 32, Toronto 19
Edmonton 32, Calgary 20
Toronto 17, Hamilton 16
Winnipeg 33, Saskatchewan 9
Calgary 32, Edmonton 16
BC 45, Ottawa 13
