Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 1:17 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 3 2 0 .600 96 111
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 113 97
Hamilton 2 3 0 .400 89 95
Ottawa 1 4 0 .200 80 155
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 1 0 .833 136 76
Saskatchewan 3 2 0 .600 103 103
BC 3 2 0 .600 129 88
Edmonton 2 3 0 .400 94 114
Calgary 2 4 0 .333 125 126

___

Monday’s Games

Hamilton 32, Toronto 19

Edmonton 32, Calgary 20

Friday’s Games

Toronto 17, Hamilton 16

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 33, Saskatchewan 9

Calgary 32, Edmonton 16

BC 45, Ottawa 13

