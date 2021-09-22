Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|136
|119
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|112
|141
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|113
|97
|Ottawa
|1
|5
|0
|.166
|87
|179
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|173
|98
|Saskatchewan
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|133
|119
|BC
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|156
|106
|Edmonton
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|151
|Calgary
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|142
|149
___
Hamilton 24, Ottawa 7
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 10:30 p.m.
