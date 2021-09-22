Trending:
Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:24 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 4 3 0 .571 136 119
Toronto 3 3 0 .500 112 141
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 113 97
Ottawa 1 5 0 .166 87 179
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 6 1 0 .857 173 98
Saskatchewan 4 2 0 .667 133 119
BC 4 2 0 .667 156 106
Edmonton 2 4 0 .333 116 151
Calgary 2 5 0 .286 142 149

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hamilton 24, Ottawa 7

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10:30 p.m.

