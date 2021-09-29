Canadian Football League

On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
September 29, 2021 11:52 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 4 3 0 .571 136 119
Toronto 4 3 0 .571 142 168
Montreal 2 4 0 .333 158 154
Ottawa 1 5 0 .167 87 179
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 6 1 0 .857 173 98
Saskatchewan 5 2 0 .714 164 143
BC 4 3 0 .571 180 137
Edmonton 2 4 0 .333 116 151
Calgary 2 5 0 .286 142 149

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 34, Edmonton 24

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 5 p.m.

