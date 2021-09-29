Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|136
|119
|Toronto
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|142
|168
|Montreal
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|158
|154
|Ottawa
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|87
|179
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|173
|98
|Saskatchewan
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|164
|143
|BC
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|180
|137
|Edmonton
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|116
|151
|Calgary
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|142
|149
___
Ottawa 34, Edmonton 24
Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 5 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments