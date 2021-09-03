Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|60
|63
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|113
|97
|Hamilton
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|41
|59
|Ottawa
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|110
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Saskatchewan
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|86
|47
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|80
|59
|BC
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|75
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|62
|Calgary
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|78
___
Winnipeg 18, Calgary 16
Montreal 51, Ottawa 29
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m.
