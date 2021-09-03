Canadian Football League

Trending:
September 3, 2021 10:35 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 2 1 0 .667 60 63
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 113 97
Hamilton 1 2 0 .333 41 59
Ottawa 1 3 0 .250 67 110
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Saskatchewan 3 0 0 1.000 86 47
Winnipeg 3 1 0 .750 80 59
BC 2 2 0 .500 84 75
Edmonton 1 2 0 .333 46 62
Calgary 1 3 0 .250 73 78

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 18, Calgary 16

Friday’s Games

Montreal 51, Ottawa 29

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m.

