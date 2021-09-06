Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|73
|78
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|113
|97
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|79
|95
|Ottawa
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|110
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|67
|Saskatchewan
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|94
|70
|BC
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|75
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|62
|Calgary
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|73
|78
___
Winnipeg 23, Saskatchewan 8
Hamilton 32, Toronto 19
Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments