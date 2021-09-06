Canadian Football League

Trending:
September 6, 2021 8:01 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 2 2 0 .500 73 78
Montreal 2 2 0 .500 113 97
Toronto 2 2 0 .500 79 95
Ottawa 1 3 0 .250 67 110
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 4 1 0 .800 103 67
Saskatchewan 3 1 0 .750 94 70
Edmonton 2 2 0 .500 78 82
BC 2 2 0 .500 84 75
Calgary 1 4 0 .200 93 110

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 23, Saskatchewan 8

Monday’s Games

Hamilton 32, Toronto 19

Edmonton 32, Calgary 20

Friday’s Games

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

