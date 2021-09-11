Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|111
|Montreal
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|113
|97
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|89
|95
|Ottawa
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|67
|110
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|136
|76
|Saskatchewan
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|103
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|78
|82
|BC
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|84
|75
|Calgary
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|110
___
Hamilton 32, Toronto 19
Edmonton 32, Calgary 20
Toronto 17, Hamilton 16
Winnipeg 33, Saskatchewan 9
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.<
