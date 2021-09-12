On Air: Federal News Network program
Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      
N.Y. Jets 0 0 8 6 14
Carolina 0 16 0 3 19

Second Quarter

Car_FG Santoso 22, 7:30.

Car_Anderson 57 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 4:14.

Car_Darnold 5 run (Santoso kick), :38.

Third Quarter

NYJ_C.Davis 22 pass from Z.Wilson (Z.Wilson run), 1:37.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Santoso 29, 8:48.

NYJ_C.Davis 8 pass from Z.Wilson (pass failed), 2:00.

___

NYJ Car
First downs 16 18
Total Net Yards 252 381
Rushes-yards 17-45 27-111
Passing 207 270
Punt Returns 1-15 4-40
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-42
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-29
Comp-Att-Int 20-37-1 24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-51 1-9
Punts 7-49.571 6-37.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 6-38
Time of Possession 28:15 31:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Coleman 9-24, T.Johnson 4-15, Carter 4-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 21-98, Moore 1-14, Darnold 5-(minus 1).

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 20-37-1-258. Carolina, Darnold 24-35-0-279.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-97, Berrios 5-51, Kroft 3-26, Griffin 3-22, Mims 1-40, Carter 1-14, T.Johnson 1-11, Moore 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 9-89, Moore 6-80, Marshall 3-26, Arnold 2-6, Hubbard 2-4, Anderson 1-57, Thomas 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

