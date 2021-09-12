Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|8
|6
|—
|14
|Carolina
|0
|16
|0
|3
|—
|19
Second Quarter
Car_FG Santoso 22, 7:30.
Car_Anderson 57 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 4:14.
Car_Darnold 5 run (Santoso kick), :38.
Third Quarter
NYJ_C.Davis 22 pass from Z.Wilson (Z.Wilson run), 1:37.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Santoso 29, 8:48.
NYJ_C.Davis 8 pass from Z.Wilson (pass failed), 2:00.
___
|
|NYJ
|Car
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|252
|381
|Rushes-yards
|17-45
|27-111
|Passing
|207
|270
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-37-1
|24-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-51
|1-9
|Punts
|7-49.571
|6-37.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|6-38
|Time of Possession
|28:15
|31:27
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Coleman 9-24, T.Johnson 4-15, Carter 4-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 21-98, Moore 1-14, Darnold 5-(minus 1).
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 20-37-1-258. Carolina, Darnold 24-35-0-279.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 5-97, Berrios 5-51, Kroft 3-26, Griffin 3-22, Mims 1-40, Carter 1-14, T.Johnson 1-11, Moore 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 9-89, Moore 6-80, Marshall 3-26, Arnold 2-6, Hubbard 2-4, Anderson 1-57, Thomas 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
