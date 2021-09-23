Trending:
Carolina 24, Houston 9

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
Carolina 7 0 7 10 24
Houston 0 6 0 3 9

First Quarter

Car_Darnold 5 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:42.

Second Quarter

Hou_A.Miller 1 pass from Mills (kick failed), :29.

Third Quarter

Car_Tremble 7 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:25.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 21, 12:44.

Hou_FG Slye 53, 9:09.

Car_Darnold 1 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:12.

A_68,320.

___

Car Hou
First downs 30 14
Total Net Yards 407 187
Rushes-yards 33-117 16-42
Passing 290 145
Punt Returns 2-17 1–4
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-57
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-34-0 19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 5-23
Punts 3-37.0 6-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-64 7-51
Time of Possession 36:58 24:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 11-52, McCaffrey 7-31, Freeman 5-17, Darnold 8-11, Tremble 1-7, Moore 1-(minus 1). Houston, Ingram 6-21, D.Johnson 2-11, Cooks 1-5, Lindsay 7-5.

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 23-34-0-304. Houston, Mills 19-28-0-168.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Moore 8-126, Marshall 4-48, Hubbard 3-27, Arnold 2-23, McCaffrey 2-9, Tremble 1-30, Erickson 1-25, Anderson 1-8, Freeman 1-8. Houston, Cooks 9-112, Akins 4-32, Miller 4-20, Burkhead 1-5, Ingram 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

