Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:18 pm
New Orleans 0 0 0 7 7
Carolina 7 10 0 9 26

First Quarter

Car_Zylstra 20 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 12:00.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 20, 11:11.

Car_Moore 2 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

NO_J.Winston 8 run (Rosas kick), 14:37.

Car_McCaffrey 11 run (kick failed), 5:53.

Car_FG Gonzalez 42, 3:20.

___

NO Car
First downs 6 28
Total Net Yards 128 383
Rushes-yards 17-48 33-89
Passing 80 294
Punt Returns 0-0 4-24
Kickoff Returns 6-173 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-5 2-30
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-2 26-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-31 2-11
Punts 6-49.0 4-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 11-116 5-49
Time of Possession 21:43 38:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, J.Winston 3-19, Hill 2-16, Jones 3-7, Kamara 8-5, Harris 1-1. Carolina, McCaffrey 24-72, Hubbard 8-10, Darnold 1-7.

PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 11-22-2-111. Carolina, Darnold 26-38-1-305.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 4-25, Callaway 2-8, Humphrey 1-27, Johnson 1-23, Hogan 1-16, Harris 1-9, Montgomery 1-3. Carolina, Moore 8-79, McCaffrey 5-65, Arnold 3-55, Zylstra 3-44, Anderson 3-38, Marshall 3-17, Thomas 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gonzalez 55.

