Carolina 26, New Orleans 7

|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Carolina
|7
|10
|0
|9
|—
|26
First Quarter
Car_Zylstra 20 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 12:00.
Second Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 20, 11:11.
Car_Moore 2 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
NO_J.Winston 8 run (Rosas kick), 14:37.
Car_McCaffrey 11 run (kick failed), 5:53.
Car_FG Gonzalez 42, 3:20.
|
|NO
|Car
|First downs
|6
|28
|Total Net Yards
|128
|383
|Rushes-yards
|17-48
|33-89
|Passing
|80
|294
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-24
|Kickoff Returns
|6-173
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|2-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-2
|26-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|2-11
|Punts
|6-49.0
|4-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-116
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|21:43
|38:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, J.Winston 3-19, Hill 2-16, Jones 3-7, Kamara 8-5, Harris 1-1. Carolina, McCaffrey 24-72, Hubbard 8-10, Darnold 1-7.
PASSING_New Orleans, J.Winston 11-22-2-111. Carolina, Darnold 26-38-1-305.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 4-25, Callaway 2-8, Humphrey 1-27, Johnson 1-23, Hogan 1-16, Harris 1-9, Montgomery 1-3. Carolina, Moore 8-79, McCaffrey 5-65, Arnold 3-55, Zylstra 3-44, Anderson 3-38, Marshall 3-17, Thomas 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gonzalez 55.
