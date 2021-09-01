Castellano leads New York City FC against Nashville SC after 2-goal game

New York City FC (10-6-4) vs. Nashville SC (8-2-11)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +160, New York City FC +166, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellano leads New York City FC into a matchup with Nashville SC fresh off of a two-goal outing against New England.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging 1.8 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dax McCarty (injured), Matt LaGrassa (injured), Handwalla Bwana (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

