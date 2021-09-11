On Air: Federal News Network program
Chambers late TD, Wyoming pulls out 50-43 win at N. Illinois

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 5:46 pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sean Chambers ran nine yards for the winning touchdown with 1:35 remaining and Wyoming blunted a furious Northern Illinois comeback with a 50-43 win on Saturday.

Isaiah Neyor scored three touchdowns, two via passes from Chambers, as the Cowboys (2-0) built a 42-16 lead by late in the third quarter.

Wyoming intercepted Northern Illinois’ Rocky Lombardi three times, his first picks of the season and most since throwing three against Iowa in November 2020. Two of the three interceptions led to Wyoming touchdowns.

But Northern Illinois (1-1) rallied with four straight touchdowns to take a 43-42 lead with just under five minutes left. Lombardi fired a 14-yard strike to Trayvon Rudolph, and freshman Harrison Waylee, who had 179 yards rushing, tore off scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards to come within 42-36 early in the fourth. Clint Ratkovich scored his third touchdown to give Northern Illinois the lead.

On Wyoming’s final drive, Chambers drove the Cowboys 75 yards in 10 plays. Chambers went 13-of-23 passing for 204 yards with touchdown strikes of 33 and 19 yards to Neyor. Xazavian Valladay gained 101 yards on 21 carries with a TD.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

