On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 2:44 pm
4 min read
      
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Manchester City (England) vs. RB Leipzig (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness
Tuesday, Oct. 19

Club Brugge vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 4 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Paris Saint-German vs, Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atlético Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AC Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Porto (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Liverpool (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

AC Milan vs. Porto, 1:45 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

AC Milan vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Besiktas 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Besiktas (Turkey) 1, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Ajax (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Ajax vs. Besiktas, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Besiktas vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.

Ajax vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax, 4 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Besiktas, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Besiktas vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Ajax vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheriff 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Inter Milan vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 1:45 p.m.

Sheriff vs. Inter Milan, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Sheriff vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Dynamo Kyiv 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Benfica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Barcelona 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Barcelona (Spain) 0, Bayern Munich (Germany) 3

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Benfica (Lisbon) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Bayern vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.

Dynamo Kiev vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Young Boys 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Atalanta 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Villarreal 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Young Boys (Switzerland) 2, Manchester United (England) 1

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Atalanta (Italy) 2

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Atalanta vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Manchester United vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Atalanta vs. Manchester United, 4 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Young Boys, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Villarreal vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Atalanta vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
RB Salzburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Sevilla 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Lille 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Wolfsburg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Sevilla (Spain) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 1

Lille (France) 0, Wolfsburg (Germany) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

RB Salzburg vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

RB Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg, 12:45 p.m.

Lille vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Wolfsburg vs. RB Salzburg, 1:45 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Lille, 4 p.m.>

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Lille vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Wolfsburg, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Zenit St. Petersburg 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Malmö 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tuesday, Sept. 14

Chelsea (England) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 0

Malmö (Sweden) 0, Juventus (Italy) 3

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Malmö, 12:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Chelsea vs. Malmö, 3 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Malmö vs. Chelsea, 1:45 p.m.

Juventus vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Chelsea vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Malmö vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Juventus vs. Malmö, 12:45 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo