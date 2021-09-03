Trending:
Chara, Mora score, Timbers beat Dynamo 2-0

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:19 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Yimmi Chará and Felipe Mora each scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Friday night.

Portland (9-10-3) extended Houston’s club-record winless run to 16 games. The Dynamo (3-10-10) have not won since May 22.

Chará scored in the 15th minute. Goalkeeper Michael Nelson denied Mora’s header, but Chará was first to the loose ball in front of the net.

Five minutes later, Mora scored on a penalty kick as Nelson dove the wrong way.

Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark got his fourth shutout.

