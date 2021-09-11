Trending:
Charlotte goes to 2-0 with 38-10 win over Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds scored two touchdowns and became Charlotte’s career passing leader in a 38-10 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.

Reynolds was 10-of-17 passing for just 103 yards and two interceptions but he still finished the night with 5,469 career passing yards, eclipsing Matt Johnson (2013-16), who finished with 5,405.

Charlotte did most of its damage on the ground with 306 yards and rushing touchdowns by four 49ers.

Reynolds scored on a 37-yard run early on and Charlotte never trailed. Short TD runs by Shadrick Byrd and Calvin Camp plus Reynolds’ 11-yard TD pass to Jairus Mack made it 28-10 at halftime. ChaVon McEachern added a 13-yard score and Jonathan Cruz a field goal to complete Charlotte’s scoring.

The 49ers are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2015, having beaten Duke 31-28 last week for their first program victory over a Power 5 opponent.

Narii Gaither rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

