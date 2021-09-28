On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 9:55 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating for 10 days.

The France World Cup winner will miss Chelsea’s Champions League match at Juventus on Wednesday and the English Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he did not know the percentage of his squad that has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Tuchel has been vaccinated.

___

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 2021 Open Generation 5G Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island