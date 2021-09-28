Chicago 101, Connecticut 95

CHICAGO (101)
Copper 5-12 3-5 13, Parker 8-15 4-4 22, Stevens 4-9 0-0 8, Quigley 5-12 6-6 19, Vandersloot 4-11 4-6 12, Ndour-Fall 4-7 0-0 9, Dolson 4-4 0-0 9, DeShields 4-7 0-0 9, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 17-21 101.
CONNECTICUT (95)
Bonner 5-17 2-3 13, J.Jones 10-21 4-4 26, B.Jones 9-16 4-8 22, J.Thomas 1-9 3-4 5, January 2-6 5-7 9, A.Thomas 3-11 1-2 7, Charles 2-4 0-0 4, Hiedeman 2-6 3-3 9. Totals 34-90 22-31 95.
|Chicago
|24
|23
|19
|18
|7
|10
|—
|101
|Connecticut
|21
|25
|17
|21
|7
|4
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-22 (Quigley 3-7, Parker 2-4, DeShields 1-2, Ndour-Fall 1-3, Stevens 0-2, Copper 0-3), Connecticut 5-17 (Hiedeman 2-3, J.Jones 2-5, Bonner 1-4, J.Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_Chicago None, Connecticut 1 (January). Rebounds_Chicago 42 (Vandersloot 10), Connecticut 42 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Chicago 31 (Vandersloot 18), Connecticut 17 (J.Jones, January 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Connecticut 20. A_4,720 (9,323)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments