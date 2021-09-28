Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 101, Connecticut 95

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:55 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (101)

Copper 5-12 3-5 13, Parker 8-15 4-4 22, Stevens 4-9 0-0 8, Quigley 5-12 6-6 19, Vandersloot 4-11 4-6 12, Ndour-Fall 4-7 0-0 9, Dolson 4-4 0-0 9, DeShields 4-7 0-0 9, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 17-21 101.

CONNECTICUT (95)

Bonner 5-17 2-3 13, J.Jones 10-21 4-4 26, B.Jones 9-16 4-8 22, J.Thomas 1-9 3-4 5, January 2-6 5-7 9, A.Thomas 3-11 1-2 7, Charles 2-4 0-0 4, Hiedeman 2-6 3-3 9. Totals 34-90 22-31 95.

Chicago 24 23 19 18 7 10 101
Connecticut 21 25 17 21 7 4 95

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-22 (Quigley 3-7, Parker 2-4, DeShields 1-2, Ndour-Fall 1-3, Stevens 0-2, Copper 0-3), Connecticut 5-17 (Hiedeman 2-3, J.Jones 2-5, Bonner 1-4, J.Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_Chicago None, Connecticut 1 (January). Rebounds_Chicago 42 (Vandersloot 10), Connecticut 42 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Chicago 31 (Vandersloot 18), Connecticut 17 (J.Jones, January 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Connecticut 20. A_4,720 (9,323)

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex