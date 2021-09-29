Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      
New York City FC 0 0 0
Chicago 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Chicago, Beric, 4 (Medran), 48th minute; 2, Chicago, Navarro, 1 (Beric), 66th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Medina, New York City FC, 9th; Navarro, Chicago, 16th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 27th; Gimenez, Chicago, 59th.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_5,593.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 76th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Santiago Rodriguez, 58th), Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 76th), Alfredo Morales (Heber, 86th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks; Talles Magno (Thiago, 58th).

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Luka Stojanovic, 90th), Federico Navarro, Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 73rd), Fabian Herbers (Ignacio Aliseda, 85th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time