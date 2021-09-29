Chicago 2, New York City FC 0

|New York City FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Chicago
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Chicago, Beric, 4 (Medran), 48th minute; 2, Chicago, Navarro, 1 (Beric), 66th.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Medina, New York City FC, 9th; Navarro, Chicago, 16th; Acevedo, New York City FC, 27th; Gimenez, Chicago, 59th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
A_5,593.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 76th), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Santiago Rodriguez, 58th), Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 76th), Alfredo Morales (Heber, 86th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks; Talles Magno (Thiago, 58th).
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Luka Stojanovic, 90th), Federico Navarro, Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 73rd), Fabian Herbers (Ignacio Aliseda, 85th).
