Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:03 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati 0 0 3 14 17
Chicago 7 0 0 13 20

First Quarter

Chi_Robinson 11 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 9:58.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 53, 8:22.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, 14:52.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Chi_R.Smith 53 interception return (Santos kick), 10:55.

Chi_FG Santos 22, 6:39.

Cin_Chase 42 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:39.

Cin_Higgins 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:39.

A_60,840.

___

Cin Chi
First downs 14 16
Total Net Yards 248 206
Rushes-yards 20-69 34-123
Passing 179 83
Punt Returns 1-15 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-54 1-10
Interceptions Ret. 1-18 3-62
Comp-Att-Int 19-30-3 15-24-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 3-33
Punts 2-37.5 4-42.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-57 8-70
Time of Possession 28:39 31:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 20-69. Chicago, Montgomery 20-61, Fields 10-31, Dalton 2-25, Williams 2-6.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 19-30-3-207. Chicago, Fields 6-13-1-60, Dalton 9-11-0-56.

        Read more: Sports News

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 7-73, Higgins 6-60, Chase 2-54, Uzomah 2-4, C.Evans 1-14, Mixon 1-2. Chicago, Mooney 6-66, Montgomery 3-18, Robinson 2-24, Williams 2-(minus 2), Goodwin 1-10, Kmet 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders