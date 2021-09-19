Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17

|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|3
|14
|—
|17
|Chicago
|7
|0
|0
|13
|—
|20
First Quarter
Chi_Robinson 11 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 9:58.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 53, 8:22.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, 14:52.
Chi_R.Smith 53 interception return (Santos kick), 10:55.
Chi_FG Santos 22, 6:39.
Cin_Chase 42 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:39.
Cin_Higgins 7 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 3:39.
A_60,840.
___
|
|Cin
|Chi
|First downs
|14
|16
|Total Net Yards
|248
|206
|Rushes-yards
|20-69
|34-123
|Passing
|179
|83
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|3-62
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-3
|15-24-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|3-33
|Punts
|2-37.5
|4-42.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-57
|8-70
|Time of Possession
|28:39
|31:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 20-69. Chicago, Montgomery 20-61, Fields 10-31, Dalton 2-25, Williams 2-6.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 19-30-3-207. Chicago, Fields 6-13-1-60, Dalton 9-11-0-56.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 7-73, Higgins 6-60, Chase 2-54, Uzomah 2-4, C.Evans 1-14, Mixon 1-2. Chicago, Mooney 6-66, Montgomery 3-18, Robinson 2-24, Williams 2-(minus 2), Goodwin 1-10, Kmet 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments