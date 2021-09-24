Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 81, Dallas 64

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 1:15 am
< a min read
      

DALLAS (64)

Gray 3-5 2-2 9, Thornton 0-6 0-0 0, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 4-7 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 8-16 1-2 22, Harrison 4-13 1-2 9, Sabally 5-10 2-3 12, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Mabrey 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 25-69 6-9 64.

CHICAGO (81)

Copper 10-14 3-5 23, Parker 5-15 1-1 11, Stevens 3-6 0-1 6, Quigley 6-14 0-0 15, Vandersloot 6-11 5-5 17, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Dolson 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-8 2-2 4, Evans 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-73 11-14 81.

Dallas 14 15 21 14 64
Chicago 25 19 11 26 81

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-22 (Ogunbowale 5-10, Jefferson 1-3, Mabrey 1-4, Thornton 0-2), Chicago 4-21 (Quigley 3-9, Evans 1-2, Parker 0-2, Vandersloot 0-2, DeShields 0-3). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Ogunbowale), Chicago None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 10), Chicago 47 (Parker 15). Assists_Dallas 14 (Jefferson 4), Chicago 19 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Chicago 8. A_4,672 (10,387)

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives