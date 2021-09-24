Chicago 81, Dallas 64

DALLAS (64)
Gray 3-5 2-2 9, Thornton 0-6 0-0 0, Alarie 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 4-7 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 8-16 1-2 22, Harrison 4-13 1-2 9, Sabally 5-10 2-3 12, Kuier 0-1 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Mabrey 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 25-69 6-9 64.
CHICAGO (81)
Copper 10-14 3-5 23, Parker 5-15 1-1 11, Stevens 3-6 0-1 6, Quigley 6-14 0-0 15, Vandersloot 6-11 5-5 17, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour-Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Dolson 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-8 2-2 4, Evans 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-73 11-14 81.
|Dallas
|14
|15
|21
|14
|—
|64
|Chicago
|25
|19
|11
|26
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-22 (Ogunbowale 5-10, Jefferson 1-3, Mabrey 1-4, Thornton 0-2), Chicago 4-21 (Quigley 3-9, Evans 1-2, Parker 0-2, Vandersloot 0-2, DeShields 0-3). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Ogunbowale), Chicago None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Harrison 10), Chicago 47 (Parker 15). Assists_Dallas 14 (Jefferson 4), Chicago 19 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Chicago 8. A_4,672 (10,387)
