Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|
|Reynolds cf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|
|Happ lf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Duffy 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tucker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Spitzbarth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crowe p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|An.Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|104
|021
|000
|—
|8
|Chicago
|025
|000
|40x
|—
|11
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR_Tsutsugo (7), Reynolds (22), Duffy 2 (3), Heyward (7), Schwindel (10). SB_Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). SF_Stallings (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe
|3
|
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|K.Keller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Banda
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Spitzbarth H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Howard L,2-4 H,10
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mears BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oviedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|4
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rodríguez BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alzolay W,5-13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wick S,3-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP_Banda, Brothers, Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:12. A_30,155 (41,649).
