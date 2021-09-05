Trending:
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

The Associated Press
September 5, 2021 6:46 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 10 7 Totals 37 11 13 11
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Ortega cf 3 2 0 0
Tsutsugo rf 4 2 1 1 Schwindel 1b 4 2 3 4
Reynolds cf 5 3 4 4 Happ lf-2b 5 1 3 1
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 2 2 Duffy 2b-ss 5 2 3 5
Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Heyward rf 5 1 2 1
Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0
Spitzbarth p 0 0 0 0 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 Rivas ph-lf 1 1 1 0
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0
Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Park 2b 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0
Crowe p 1 1 1 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Evans ph 1 0 0 0 An.Romine ss 1 0 0 0
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 Contreras ph 1 0 0 0
Difo ph 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Banda p 0 0 0 0
Newman ss 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 104 021 000 8
Chicago 025 000 40x 11

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR_Tsutsugo (7), Reynolds (22), Duffy 2 (3), Heyward (7), Schwindel (10). SB_Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). SF_Stallings (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe 3 7 7 7 2 1
K.Keller 1 1 0 0 0 1
Banda 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3
Spitzbarth H,1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Howard L,2-4 H,10 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Mears BS,0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Oviedo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Davies 4 8 6 6 3 3
Brothers 2-3 0 1 1 2 1
Rodríguez BS,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Morgan 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Alzolay W,5-13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wick S,3-4 2 0 0 0 2 2

Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP_Banda, Brothers, Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:12. A_30,155 (41,649).

