Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 10 7 9 8 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .245 Tsutsugo rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .189 Reynolds cf 5 3 4 4 0 0 .301 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .279 Stallings c 3 0 2 2 1 0 .240 Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .251 Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .149 Spitzbarth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .144 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .179 Crowe p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .071 a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Newman ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 11 13 11 5 8 Ortega cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .295 Schwindel 1b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .370 Happ lf-2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .214 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .243 Duffy 2b-ss 5 2 3 5 0 1 .269 Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .212 Chirinos c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .208 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 c-Rivas ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — An.Romine ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .183 d-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh 104 021 000_8 10 0 Chicago 025 000 40x_11 13 0

a-popped out for Crowe in the 4th. b-walked for K.Keller in the 5th. c-singled for Alzolay in the 7th. d-lined out for An.Romine in the 7th. e-struck out for Oviedo in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR_Tsutsugo (7), off Davies; Reynolds (22), off Davies; Duffy 2 (3), off Crowe; Heyward (7), off Crowe; Schwindel (10), off Mears. RBIs_Tsutsugo (20), Reynolds 4 (81), Stallings 2 (50), Duffy 5 (20), Heyward (27), Happ (45), Schwindel 4 (29). SB_Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). CS_Gamel (5). SF_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, Park 2, Hayes 2, Tucker, Newman); Chicago 4 (Alcántara, Duffy 2, Chirinos). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 14; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moran. GIDP_Park.

DP_Chicago 1 (Duffy, Alcántara, Schwindel).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe 3 7 7 7 2 1 68 5.94 K.Keller 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 6.84 Banda 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 37 4.22 Spitzbarth, H, 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 19 4.50 Howard, L, 2-4, H, 10 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 6.48 Mears, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 5.06 Oviedo 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 9.45

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 4 8 6 6 3 3 82 5.16 Brothers 2-3 0 1 1 2 1 24 4.96 Rodríguez, BS, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.40 Morgan 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 14 3.48 Alzolay, W, 5-13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.90 Wick, S, 3-4 2 0 0 0 2 2 37 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Spitzbarth 2-0, Howard 1-0, Mears 3-3, Brothers 1-1, Rodríguez 3-1, Alzolay 2-1. HBP_Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP_Banda, Brothers, Rodríguez. PB_Chirinos (3).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:12. A_30,155 (41,649).

