Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|9
|8
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.189
|Reynolds cf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.301
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Tucker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.149
|Spitzbarth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Crowe p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|a-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|11
|5
|8
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.370
|Happ lf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Duffy 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.269
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|c-Rivas ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|An.Romine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|d-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|104
|021
|000_8
|10
|0
|Chicago
|025
|000
|40x_11
|13
|0
a-popped out for Crowe in the 4th. b-walked for K.Keller in the 5th. c-singled for Alzolay in the 7th. d-lined out for An.Romine in the 7th. e-struck out for Oviedo in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Reynolds (30), Crowe (1), Hayes (17). HR_Tsutsugo (7), off Davies; Reynolds (22), off Davies; Duffy 2 (3), off Crowe; Heyward (7), off Crowe; Schwindel (10), off Mears. RBIs_Tsutsugo (20), Reynolds 4 (81), Stallings 2 (50), Duffy 5 (20), Heyward (27), Happ (45), Schwindel 4 (29). SB_Reynolds (5), Duffy (5). CS_Gamel (5). SF_Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, Park 2, Hayes 2, Tucker, Newman); Chicago 4 (Alcántara, Duffy 2, Chirinos). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 14; Chicago 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Moran. GIDP_Park.
DP_Chicago 1 (Duffy, Alcántara, Schwindel).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe
|3
|
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|68
|5.94
|K.Keller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.84
|Banda
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|4.22
|Spitzbarth, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Howard, L, 2-4, H, 10
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|6.48
|Mears, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|5.06
|Oviedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|9.45
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|82
|5.16
|Brothers
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|4.96
|Rodríguez, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.40
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.48
|Alzolay, W, 5-13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.90
|Wick, S, 3-4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Spitzbarth 2-0, Howard 1-0, Mears 3-3, Brothers 1-1, Rodríguez 3-1, Alzolay 2-1. HBP_Brothers (Gamel), Spitzbarth (Wisdom). WP_Banda, Brothers, Rodríguez. PB_Chirinos (3).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:12. A_30,155 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments