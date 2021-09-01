Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Polanco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanó dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|An.Romine 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arraez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B_An.Romine (2). HR_Schwindel (7). SB_Happ (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele W,3-2
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Alzolay S,1-1
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Gibaut
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Steele (Rooker).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.
T_2:28. A_21,784 (38,544).
