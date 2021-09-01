Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 28 0 2 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 Schwindel dh 4 1 1 3 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Sanó dh 3 0 0 0 Au.Romine c 3 0 0 0 Rooker lf 2 0 2 0 Rivas 1b 2 1 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 An.Romine 2b 3 1 1 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 003 000 000 — 3 Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B_An.Romine (2). HR_Schwindel (7). SB_Happ (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Steele W,3-2 5 1 0 0 3 3 Alzolay S,1-1 4 1 0 0 0 5

Minnesota Ryan L,0-1 5 3 3 3 1 5 Gibaut 2 1 0 0 0 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Steele (Rooker).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.

T_2:28. A_21,784 (38,544).

