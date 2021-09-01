Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|7
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.337
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Au.Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|An.Romine 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Polanco 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Sanó dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.218
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Astudillo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Arraez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000_3
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Simmons in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B_An.Romine (2). HR_Schwindel (7), off Ryan. RBIs_Schwindel 3 (21). SB_Happ (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Wisdom); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Jeffers). RISP_Chicago 1 for 3; Minnesota 0 for 3.
GIDP_Au.Romine, Astudillo.
DP_Chicago 1 (Alcántara, An.Romine, Rivas); Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Astudillo).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 3-2
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|86
|3.48
|Alzolay, S, 1-1
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|40
|4.98
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|5.40
|Gibaut
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.92
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.96
HBP_Steele (Rooker).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.
T_2:28. A_21,784 (38,544).
