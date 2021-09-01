Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 1 7 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Schwindel dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .337 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Au.Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Rivas 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .222 Alcántara ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 An.Romine 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .186

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 2 0 3 8 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Polanco 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Refsnyder rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Sanó dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .218 Rooker lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .201 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Astudillo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Arraez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300

Chicago 003 000 000_3 4 0 Minnesota 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-struck out for Simmons in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 1, Minnesota 5. 2B_An.Romine (2). HR_Schwindel (7), off Ryan. RBIs_Schwindel 3 (21). SB_Happ (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Wisdom); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Jeffers). RISP_Chicago 1 for 3; Minnesota 0 for 3.

GIDP_Au.Romine, Astudillo.

DP_Chicago 1 (Alcántara, An.Romine, Rivas); Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Astudillo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, W, 3-2 5 1 0 0 3 3 86 3.48 Alzolay, S, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 5 40 4.98

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, L, 0-1 5 3 3 3 1 5 89 5.40 Gibaut 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.92 Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.96

HBP_Steele (Rooker).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Joe West.

T_2:28. A_21,784 (38,544).

