Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 10 3 8 9 Ortega cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .286 Schwindel 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .358 W.Contreras c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .233 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .225 Duffy 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Martini rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .273 Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .198 Alcántara ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Thompson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Effross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Giambrone ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 4 6 Chavis 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Tsutsugo rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Reynolds cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .298 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Newman ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .221 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .138 Park 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .189 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 R.Contreras p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Crowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .061 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Alford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tucker 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .212

Chicago 000 010 200_3 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 002 000_2 5 0

a-grounded out for R.Contreras in the 3rd. b-doubled for Howard in the 5th. c-doubled for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Effross in the 8th. e-flied out for K.Keller in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 14, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Schwindel (17), Thompson (1), W.Contreras (18), Happ (19), Alford (6). 3B_Reynolds 2 (7). RBIs_W.Contreras 3 (56), Reynolds (89), Newman (37). SB_Newman (6), Schwindel (2), Happ (7). CS_Martini (1), Tucker (2). SF_W.Contreras, Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 10 (Duffy 3, W.Contreras, Alcántara 3, Happ, Schwindel 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Park 3, Newman, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Bote, Newman.

DP_Chicago 1 (Duffy, Bote, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis, Moran).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 5 5 2 2 1 5 78 4.77 Morgan, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 4.26 Effross, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.29 Wick, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.50 Heuer, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.14

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Contreras 3 3 0 0 1 4 46 0.00 Howard 2 2 1 1 2 3 44 5.56 Kuhl 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.88 Shreve, L, 3-3, H, 11 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 3.25 Mears, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.09 Banda 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.26 K.Keller 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 6.68

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1, Mears 2-2. IBB_off K.Keller (Martini). HBP_Morgan (Gamel), Banda (Bote). WP_Mears.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_9,236 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.