Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:36 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 10 3 8 9
Ortega cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .286
Schwindel 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .358
W.Contreras c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .233
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .225
Duffy 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Martini rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .273
Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .198
Alcántara ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Thompson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Effross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Giambrone ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 4 6
Chavis 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Tsutsugo rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .223
Reynolds cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .298
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Newman ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .221
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .138
Park 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
R.Contreras p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Crowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .061
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Alford ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucker 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Chicago 000 010 200_3 10 0
Pittsburgh 000 002 000_2 5 0

a-grounded out for R.Contreras in the 3rd. b-doubled for Howard in the 5th. c-doubled for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Effross in the 8th. e-flied out for K.Keller in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 14, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Schwindel (17), Thompson (1), W.Contreras (18), Happ (19), Alford (6). 3B_Reynolds 2 (7). RBIs_W.Contreras 3 (56), Reynolds (89), Newman (37). SB_Newman (6), Schwindel (2), Happ (7). CS_Martini (1), Tucker (2). SF_W.Contreras, Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 10 (Duffy 3, W.Contreras, Alcántara 3, Happ, Schwindel 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Park 3, Newman, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Bote, Newman.

DP_Chicago 1 (Duffy, Bote, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis, Moran).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 5 5 2 2 1 5 78 4.77
Morgan, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 27 4.26
Effross, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.29
Wick, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 4.50
Heuer, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.14
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Contreras 3 3 0 0 1 4 46 0.00
Howard 2 2 1 1 2 3 44 5.56
Kuhl 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.88
Shreve, L, 3-3, H, 11 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 3.25
Mears, BS, 0-4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.09
Banda 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.26
K.Keller 1 1 0 0 2 1 24 6.68

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1, Mears 2-2. IBB_off K.Keller (Martini). HBP_Morgan (Gamel), Banda (Bote). WP_Mears.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_9,236 (38,747).

