Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|8
|9
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.358
|W.Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Martini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.273
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.198
|Alcántara ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Thompson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Giambrone ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|
|Chavis 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Park 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|R.Contreras p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Crowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.061
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tucker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Chicago
|000
|010
|200_3
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for R.Contreras in the 3rd. b-doubled for Howard in the 5th. c-doubled for Morgan in the 7th. d-singled for Effross in the 8th. e-flied out for K.Keller in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 14, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Schwindel (17), Thompson (1), W.Contreras (18), Happ (19), Alford (6). 3B_Reynolds 2 (7). RBIs_W.Contreras 3 (56), Reynolds (89), Newman (37). SB_Newman (6), Schwindel (2), Happ (7). CS_Martini (1), Tucker (2). SF_W.Contreras, Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 10 (Duffy 3, W.Contreras, Alcántara 3, Happ, Schwindel 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Moran, Park 3, Newman, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Bote, Newman.
DP_Chicago 1 (Duffy, Bote, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis, Moran).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|78
|4.77
|Morgan, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.26
|Effross, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.29
|Wick, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.50
|Heuer, S, 2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.14
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Contreras
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|46
|0.00
|Howard
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|44
|5.56
|Kuhl
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.88
|Shreve, L, 3-3, H, 11
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.25
|Mears, BS, 0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.09
|Banda
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.26
|K.Keller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|6.68
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1, Mears 2-2. IBB_off K.Keller (Martini). HBP_Morgan (Gamel), Banda (Bote). WP_Mears.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:44. A_9,236 (38,747).
