Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giambrone ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Contreras p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alford ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tucker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Chicago 14, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Schwindel (17), Thompson (1), W.Contreras (18), Happ (19), Alford (6). 3B_Reynolds 2 (7). SB_Newman (6), Schwindel (2), Happ (7). SF_W.Contreras (4), Newman (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Morgan W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Effross H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wick H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Heuer S,2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Contreras
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Howard
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Kuhl
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve L,3-3 H,11
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mears BS,0-4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Banda
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K.Keller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Hendricks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Morgan (Gamel), Banda (Bote). WP_Mears.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:44. A_9,236 (38,747).
