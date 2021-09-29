Trending:
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:36 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 30 2 5 2
Ortega cf 4 1 2 0 Chavis 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
Schwindel 1b 4 1 2 0 Tsutsugo rf 4 1 1 0
W.Contreras c 4 0 2 3 Reynolds cf 3 1 2 1
Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0
Duffy 3b 5 0 1 0 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0
Martini rf 2 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 1
Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 5 0 0 0 Park 3b 3 0 0 0
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 Mears p 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
Thompson ph 1 1 1 0 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0
Effross p 0 0 0 0 Difo ph 1 0 0 0
Giambrone ph 1 0 1 0 R.Contreras p 0 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 Crowe ph 1 0 0 0
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Alford ph 1 0 1 0
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Tucker 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 010 200 3
Pittsburgh 000 002 000 2

DP_Chicago 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Chicago 14, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Schwindel (17), Thompson (1), W.Contreras (18), Happ (19), Alford (6). 3B_Reynolds 2 (7). SB_Newman (6), Schwindel (2), Happ (7). SF_W.Contreras (4), Newman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks 5 5 2 2 1 5
Morgan W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Effross H,3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wick H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Heuer S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
R.Contreras 3 3 0 0 1 4
Howard 2 2 1 1 2 3
Kuhl 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shreve L,3-3 H,11 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Mears BS,0-4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Banda 1 1 0 0 1 0
K.Keller 1 1 0 0 2 1

Hendricks pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Morgan (Gamel), Banda (Bote). WP_Mears.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_9,236 (38,747).

