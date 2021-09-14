Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.284
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.361
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.224
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Rivas rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Alcántara ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Sampson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Martini ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|8
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.307
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|b-Galvis ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Gibson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|a-Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|000
|040
|200_6
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|002
|000_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Gibson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Torreyes in the 6th. c-doubled for Rodríguez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bedrosian in the 7th. e-popped out for Effross in the 9th.
E_Wisdom (8). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Ortega (12), Martini (1), Schwindel (10), Happ (18), Wisdom (12), Segura (25), Harper (33). HR_Wisdom (26), off Gibson; Rivas (1), off Gibson; Herrera (13), off Sampson. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (52), Rivas (2), Ortega (32), Schwindel (33), Happ (53), Herrera (47), Harper (73), Gregorius (45). S_Sampson.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Schwindel, Bote 2, Contreras, Alcántara); Philadelphia 1 (Herrera, Galvis). RISP_Chicago 3 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rivas, Bote. GIDP_Schwindel, Torreyes, Herrera, Galvis, Miller.
DP_Chicago 4 (Bote, Schwindel; Alcántara, Schwindel; Schwindel, Alcántara, Schwindel; Bote, Alcántara, Schwindel); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Segura, Miller).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 1-2
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|72
|2.53
|Rodríguez, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|6.35
|Nance, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.81
|Effross, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.24
|Wick, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.16
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-4
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|77
|4.85
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.75
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|4.10
|Bedrosian
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.95
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.66
|Falter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.65
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-1, Bedrosian 1-0. HBP_Sampson (Knapp).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:24. A_16,170 (42,792).
