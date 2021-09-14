On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 10
Ortega cf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .284
Schwindel 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .361
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .224
Contreras c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .225
Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240
Rivas rf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Alcántara ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .197
Sampson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Martini ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .118
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Effross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Thompson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 8
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Segura 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .307
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .220
Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
b-Galvis ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Gibson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150
a-Moniak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .096
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago 000 040 200_6 9 1
Philadelphia 100 002 000_3 6 0

a-struck out for Gibson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Torreyes in the 6th. c-doubled for Rodríguez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bedrosian in the 7th. e-popped out for Effross in the 9th.

E_Wisdom (8). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Ortega (12), Martini (1), Schwindel (10), Happ (18), Wisdom (12), Segura (25), Harper (33). HR_Wisdom (26), off Gibson; Rivas (1), off Gibson; Herrera (13), off Sampson. RBIs_Wisdom 2 (52), Rivas (2), Ortega (32), Schwindel (33), Happ (53), Herrera (47), Harper (73), Gregorius (45). S_Sampson.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Schwindel, Bote 2, Contreras, Alcántara); Philadelphia 1 (Herrera, Galvis). RISP_Chicago 3 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rivas, Bote. GIDP_Schwindel, Torreyes, Herrera, Galvis, Miller.

DP_Chicago 4 (Bote, Schwindel; Alcántara, Schwindel; Schwindel, Alcántara, Schwindel; Bote, Alcántara, Schwindel); Philadelphia 1 (Galvis, Segura, Miller).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson, W, 1-2 5 4 2 2 2 3 72 2.53
Rodríguez, H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 6.35
Nance, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.81
Effross, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.24
Wick, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.16
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 4-4 5 5 4 4 0 7 77 4.85
Hammer 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 2.75
Coonrod 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 31 4.10
Bedrosian 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.95
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.66
Falter 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.65

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-1, Bedrosian 1-0. HBP_Sampson (Knapp).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:24. A_16,170 (42,792).

