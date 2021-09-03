Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|0
|13
|
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.251
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Moran 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Perez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Alford lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.186
|Park 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Brault p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|11
|6
|5
|7
|
|Hermosillo cf-lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Happ rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Heyward rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Au.Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Rivas lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.203
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.043
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Pittsburgh
|000
|023
|000_5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|031
|101
|00x_6
|11
|2
a-grounded out for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th.
E_Wisdom (8), Alcántara (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Brault (1), Hermosillo (2), Happ (16). HR_Alford 2 (4), off Mills; Park (2), off Mills; Hermosillo (3), off Brault; Schwindel (8), off Miller. RBIs_Alford 3 (7), Park (6), Hermosillo 3 (7), Schwindel 2 (23), Au.Romine (3). SB_Tucker (1), Alcántara (2). S_Mills.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Gamel); Chicago 4 (Happ, Mills 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Chicago 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rivas, Au.Romine. GIDP_Hermosillo, Rivas, Au.Romine.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Tucker, Moran; Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Moran).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|80
|5.61
|Banda
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.58
|Miller, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|18.00
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.95
|Mears
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.60
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|2
|0
|6
|83
|4.25
|Megill, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|9.60
|Heuer, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.06
|Wick, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-0. IBB_off Brault (Alcántara).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:02. A_24,441 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments