Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 7 4 0 13 Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .150 Gamel rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Moran 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .283 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Perez c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .145 Alford lf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .186 Park 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194 Brault p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 11 6 5 7 Hermosillo cf-lf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .206 Schwindel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .345 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Duffy 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256 Happ rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .208 Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Au.Romine c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .174 Rivas lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .154 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alcántara ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .203 Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .043 Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292

Pittsburgh 000 023 000_5 7 0 Chicago 031 101 00x_6 11 2

a-grounded out for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th.

E_Wisdom (8), Alcántara (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Brault (1), Hermosillo (2), Happ (16). HR_Alford 2 (4), off Mills; Park (2), off Mills; Hermosillo (3), off Brault; Schwindel (8), off Miller. RBIs_Alford 3 (7), Park (6), Hermosillo 3 (7), Schwindel 2 (23), Au.Romine (3). SB_Tucker (1), Alcántara (2). S_Mills.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Gamel); Chicago 4 (Happ, Mills 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Chicago 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rivas, Au.Romine. GIDP_Hermosillo, Rivas, Au.Romine.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Tucker, Moran; Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 4 7 5 5 4 4 80 5.61 Banda 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.58 Miller, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 18.00 Shreve 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.95 Mears 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.60

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills 5 2-3 7 5 2 0 6 83 4.25 Megill, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 9.60 Heuer, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.06 Wick, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-0. IBB_off Brault (Alcántara).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:02. A_24,441 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.