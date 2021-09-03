On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 12:19 am
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 7 4 0 13
Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .150
Gamel rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Moran 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .283
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Perez c 4 1 0 0 0 2 .145
Alford lf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .186
Park 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194
Brault p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 11 6 5 7
Hermosillo cf-lf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .206
Schwindel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .345
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Duffy 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Happ rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .208
Heyward rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Au.Romine c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .174
Rivas lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .154
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 1 1 1 0 3 0 .203
Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .043
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Pittsburgh 000 023 000_5 7 0
Chicago 031 101 00x_6 11 2

a-grounded out for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Miller in the 7th.

E_Wisdom (8), Alcántara (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 7. 2B_Brault (1), Hermosillo (2), Happ (16). HR_Alford 2 (4), off Mills; Park (2), off Mills; Hermosillo (3), off Brault; Schwindel (8), off Miller. RBIs_Alford 3 (7), Park (6), Hermosillo 3 (7), Schwindel 2 (23), Au.Romine (3). SB_Tucker (1), Alcántara (2). S_Mills.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Gamel); Chicago 4 (Happ, Mills 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Chicago 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rivas, Au.Romine. GIDP_Hermosillo, Rivas, Au.Romine.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Tucker, Moran; Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault 4 7 5 5 4 4 80 5.61
Banda 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.58
Miller, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 18.00
Shreve 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.95
Mears 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.60
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills 5 2-3 7 5 2 0 6 83 4.25
Megill, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 9.60
Heuer, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.06
Wick, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Mears 1-0. IBB_off Brault (Alcántara).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:02. A_24,441 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire