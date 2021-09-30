Trending:
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 9:43 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 13 8 3 5
Ortega cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .289
Schwindel 1b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .349
Happ lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .225
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .236
Deichmann lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Duffy 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .279
Martini rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .270
Bote 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .199
a-Giambrone ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Alcántara ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .209
Steele p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .154
b-Castillo ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 6 0 2 8
Chavis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323
Tsutsugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .298
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Park ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Moran 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Alford lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Tucker 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Newman ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Yajure p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Difo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Chicago 160 020 000_9 13 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-grounded out for Bote in the 7th. b-grounded out for Steele in the 8th. c-flied out for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR_Ortega (11), off Yajure; Alcántara (5), off Yajure. RBIs_Ortega (33), Alcántara 3 (17), Schwindel (39), Contreras (57), Duffy (28), Bote (35). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Duffy, Steele, Happ); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Alford, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schwindel, Castillo, Reynolds. GIDP_Steele, Chavis, Anderson, Alford.

DP_Chicago 3 (Steele, Alcántara, Bote; Alcántara, Giambrone, Schwindel; Duffy, Giambrone, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Anderson, Newman, Moran).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele, W, 4-4 7 4 0 0 1 7 76 4.26
Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.26
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.52
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yajure, L, 0-2 2 7 7 7 2 1 50 8.40
Anderson 5 5 2 2 0 1 64 3.60
De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 6.29
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.03

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:49. A_10,152 (38,747).

