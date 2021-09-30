Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 13 8 3 5 Ortega cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .289 Schwindel 1b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .349 Happ lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .225 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adam p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .236 Deichmann lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Duffy 3b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .279 Martini rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Bote 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .199 a-Giambrone ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Alcántara ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .209 Steele p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .154 b-Castillo ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 6 0 2 8 Chavis 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323 Tsutsugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .219 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .298 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Park ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 Moran 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Alford lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Tucker 2b-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Newman ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222 Yajure p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Difo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Chicago 160 020 000_9 13 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-grounded out for Bote in the 7th. b-grounded out for Steele in the 8th. c-flied out for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR_Ortega (11), off Yajure; Alcántara (5), off Yajure. RBIs_Ortega (33), Alcántara 3 (17), Schwindel (39), Contreras (57), Duffy (28), Bote (35). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Duffy, Steele, Happ); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Alford, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schwindel, Castillo, Reynolds. GIDP_Steele, Chavis, Anderson, Alford.

DP_Chicago 3 (Steele, Alcántara, Bote; Alcántara, Giambrone, Schwindel; Duffy, Giambrone, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Anderson, Newman, Moran).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, W, 4-4 7 4 0 0 1 7 76 4.26 Brothers 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 5.26 Adam 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 6.52

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yajure, L, 0-2 2 7 7 7 2 1 50 8.40 Anderson 5 5 2 2 0 1 64 3.60 De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 6.29 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.03

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:49. A_10,152 (38,747).

