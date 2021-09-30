Chicago Fire fire head coach Raphael Wicky

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire fired head coach Raphael Wicky on Thursday, a day after the MLS team beat New York City FC 2-0 for its first victory in a month.

Assistant coach Frank Klopas will direct the club on an interim basis while the team searches for a replacement. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.

The Fire are 7-15-6 this season. They were 12-25-14 in two seasons under Wicky.

Chicago will resume play Sunday at Toronto FC.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.