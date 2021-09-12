Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:53 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 4 2
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 Robert cf 3 0 1 1
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Abreu dh 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 2 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 1 Grandal 1b 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 García ss 4 1 1 1
Shaw dh 3 0 1 0 Sheets rf 2 0 0 0
Plawecki c 2 0 0 0 Gonzalez ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bogaerts ph-ss 1 0 0 0 C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0 Zavala c 2 0 0 0
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 001 1
Chicago 000 001 001 2

E_Hernández (9). DP_Boston 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Boston 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández (32), Moncada (27). HR_García (5). SF_Verdugo (5). S_Zavala (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta 5 1-3 3 1 0 0 5
Ottavino 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
D.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 2
Whitlock L,8-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Lynn 5 2 0 0 0 9
Crochet 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Ruiz H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel W,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 2

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:57. A_36,178 (40,615).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes