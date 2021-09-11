Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 2 11 Hernández cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 b-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .245 Vázquez c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .259 Santana lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181 Iglesias 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Verdugo ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .290

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 6 4 6 7 Robert cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .267 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .265 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Sheets lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .225 Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Goodwin rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .239 C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229

Boston 000 010 200_3 8 1 Chicago 003 100 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Iglesias in the 7th. b-flied out for Hernández in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (), Grandal (8). LOB_Boston 7, Chicago 11. 3B_Dalbec (5). HR_Dalbec (21), off Rodón; Abreu (29), off Houck. RBIs_Dalbec (70), Vázquez (43), Verdugo (52), Abreu 3 (107), Robert (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Hernández, Devers, Shaw); Chicago 4 (Abreu 4). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Santana.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houck, L, 0-4 3 2-3 4 4 3 3 1 70 3.54 D.Hernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.31 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.40 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.83 Brasier 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.86 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 12-5 5 3 1 1 0 7 86 2.38 Kopech, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.95 Bummer, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.15 Tepera, H, 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 2.81 Crochet, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.91 Kimbrel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 5.40 Hendriks, S, 34-40 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_D.Hernandez 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Bummer 2-0, Crochet 1-0. HBP_Houck (Grandal), D.Hernandez (Moncada), Taylor (Moncada). WP_Rodón, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:48. A_34,365 (40,615).

