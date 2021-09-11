Trending:
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:15 am
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 11
Hernández cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
b-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .301
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Dalbec 1b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .245
Vázquez c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .259
Santana lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .181
Iglesias 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Verdugo ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .290
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 6 7
Robert cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .267
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .265
Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Sheets lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .225
Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
García ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Goodwin rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .239
C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .229
Boston 000 010 200_3 8 1
Chicago 003 100 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Iglesias in the 7th. b-flied out for Hernández in the 9th.

E_Iglesias (), Grandal (8). LOB_Boston 7, Chicago 11. 3B_Dalbec (5). HR_Dalbec (21), off Rodón; Abreu (29), off Houck. RBIs_Dalbec (70), Vázquez (43), Verdugo (52), Abreu 3 (107), Robert (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Hernández, Devers, Shaw); Chicago 4 (Abreu 4). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vázquez, Santana.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houck, L, 0-4 3 2-3 4 4 3 3 1 70 3.54
D.Hernandez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.31
Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.40
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.83
Brasier 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.86
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, W, 12-5 5 3 1 1 0 7 86 2.38
Kopech, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.95
Bummer, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.15
Tepera, H, 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 2.81
Crochet, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.91
Kimbrel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 5.40
Hendriks, S, 34-40 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_D.Hernandez 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Bummer 2-0, Crochet 1-0. HBP_Houck (Grandal), D.Hernandez (Moncada), Taylor (Moncada). WP_Rodón, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:48. A_34,365 (40,615).

