Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|b-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Iglesias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Verdugo ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|6
|7
|
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.265
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Sheets lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Goodwin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Boston
|000
|010
|200_3
|8
|1
|Chicago
|003
|100
|00x_4
|6
|1
a-singled for Iglesias in the 7th. b-flied out for Hernández in the 9th.
E_Iglesias (), Grandal (8). LOB_Boston 7, Chicago 11. 3B_Dalbec (5). HR_Dalbec (21), off Rodón; Abreu (29), off Houck. RBIs_Dalbec (70), Vázquez (43), Verdugo (52), Abreu 3 (107), Robert (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Hernández, Devers, Shaw); Chicago 4 (Abreu 4). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Vázquez, Santana.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 0-4
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|70
|3.54
|D.Hernandez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.31
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.40
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.83
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.65
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 12-5
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|86
|2.38
|Kopech, H, 14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.95
|Bummer, H, 19
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.15
|Tepera, H, 6
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|2.81
|Crochet, H, 12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.91
|Kimbrel, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.40
|Hendriks, S, 34-40
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.90
Inherited runners-scored_D.Hernandez 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Bummer 2-0, Crochet 1-0. HBP_Houck (Grandal), D.Hernandez (Moncada), Taylor (Moncada). WP_Rodón, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:48. A_34,365 (40,615).
