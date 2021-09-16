On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 3:54 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 7
India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Schrock lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .329
d-Aquino ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Stephenson c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280
1-DeShields pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256
Akiyama cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .040
b-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .229
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 10
Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257
Tsutsugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Gamel lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .261
Newman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Park 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .172
Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Crowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .069
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 100_1 5 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Overton in the 3rd. b-sacrificed for Mahle in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ponce in the 7th. d-struck out for Schrock in the 8th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 7th.

E_India (13). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Akiyama (8), Stephenson (18), Votto (23). RBIs_Cabrera (42). SB_Gamel (2), Park (1), Newman (4). SF_Cabrera. S_Akiyama.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Moustakas 2, Mahle, Akiyama, India); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Difo, Park 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Newman, Perez. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 12-5 6 5 0 0 1 4 95 3.59
Sims, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.89
Lorenzen, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.91
Givens, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.85
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Overton 3 2 0 0 1 3 42 0.00
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 5.95
Ponce, L, 0-4 3 1 1 1 1 2 35 6.75
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.72
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 11.57

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:05. A_9,102 (38,747).

Sports News

