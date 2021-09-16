Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Schrock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|d-Aquino ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Stephenson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Akiyama cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Barnhart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|b-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|10
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Tsutsugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Crowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ponce p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Overton in the 3rd. b-sacrificed for Mahle in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ponce in the 7th. d-struck out for Schrock in the 8th.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 7th.
E_India (13). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Akiyama (8), Stephenson (18), Votto (23). RBIs_Cabrera (42). SB_Gamel (2), Park (1), Newman (4). SF_Cabrera. S_Akiyama.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Moustakas 2, Mahle, Akiyama, India); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Difo, Park 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Newman, Perez. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 12-5
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|95
|3.59
|Sims, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.89
|Lorenzen, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.91
|Givens, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|2.85
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Overton
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|0.00
|Howard
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|5.95
|Ponce, L, 0-4
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|6.75
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.72
|Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11.57
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:05. A_9,102 (38,747).
