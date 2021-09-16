Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 3 7 India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Schrock lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .329 d-Aquino ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Stephenson c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280 1-DeShields pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Akiyama cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Barnhart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .040 b-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .229 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 3 10 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257 Tsutsugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Gamel lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .261 Newman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .226 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .140 Park 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .172 Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Crowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .069 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 000 100_1 5 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Overton in the 3rd. b-sacrificed for Mahle in the 7th. c-grounded out for Ponce in the 7th. d-struck out for Schrock in the 8th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 7th.

E_India (13). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Akiyama (8), Stephenson (18), Votto (23). RBIs_Cabrera (42). SB_Gamel (2), Park (1), Newman (4). SF_Cabrera. S_Akiyama.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Moustakas 2, Mahle, Akiyama, India); Pittsburgh 4 (Moran, Difo, Park 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Newman, Perez. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (India, Farmer, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, W, 12-5 6 5 0 0 1 4 95 3.59 Sims, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.89 Lorenzen, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.91 Givens, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.85

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Overton 3 2 0 0 1 3 42 0.00 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 5.95 Ponce, L, 0-4 3 1 1 1 1 2 35 6.75 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.72 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 11.57

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:05. A_9,102 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.