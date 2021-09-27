Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|41
|13
|17
|13
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|5
|4
|4
|2
|
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moreta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock lf-2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|5
|
|Alford lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Gamel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Davis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ponce p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Difo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanmartin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrero ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|400
|403
|20x
|—
|13
E_Moran (5), Tucker (3). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Alford (5), Reynolds (33), Schrock (6), India (33), Suárez (21). HR_Votto 2 (35), Suárez (29), Castellanos (33), India (21). SB_India (12). SF_Castellanos 2 (5).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Overton L,0-1
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Ponce
|3
|
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Keller
|2
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Miller
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanmartin W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Warren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Miller (Wilson). WP_Sanmartin.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:11. A_11,055 (42,319).
