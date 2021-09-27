On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 4:35 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 0 Totals 41 13 17 13
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 India 2b 5 4 4 2
Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 Pérez p 1 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 Moreta p 0 0 0 0
Miller p 1 0 0 0 Schrock lf-2b 5 3 2 0
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 2 1 1 5
Alford lf 4 1 2 0 Aquino rf 1 0 0 0
Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 4 2 2 4
Newman 2b 2 0 0 0 Stephenson 1b 1 0 0 0
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 2 3 1
Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 2 0
Davis c 2 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Overton p 0 0 0 0 Friedl lf 1 0 1 0
Ponce p 1 0 0 0 DeShields cf 5 0 1 0
Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1
Sanmartin p 3 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0
Barrero ss 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 010 000 1
Cincinnati 400 403 20x 13

E_Moran (5), Tucker (3). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Alford (5), Reynolds (33), Schrock (6), India (33), Suárez (21). HR_Votto 2 (35), Suárez (29), Castellanos (33), India (21). SB_India (12). SF_Castellanos 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Overton L,0-1 1 6 4 4 0 2
Ponce 3 5 4 0 0 0
K.Keller 2 4 3 2 0 4
Miller 2 2 2 2 2 2
Cincinnati
Sanmartin W,1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5
Warren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Miller (Wilson). WP_Sanmartin.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_11,055 (42,319).

