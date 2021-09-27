On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

September 27, 2021 4:35 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 0 2 10
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224
Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Alford lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .229
Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Newman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Davis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .400
Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 13 17 13 2 8
India 2b 5 4 4 2 0 0 .273
Pérez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moreta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schrock lf-2b 5 3 2 0 0 0 .305
Castellanos rf 2 1 1 5 0 0 .310
Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Votto 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .270
Stephenson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Suárez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .193
Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friedl lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .471
DeShields cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .252
Sanmartin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barrero ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200
Pittsburgh 000 010 000_1 6 2
Cincinnati 400 403 20x_13 17 0

a-flied out for K.Keller in the 7th.

E_Moran (5), Tucker (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Alford (5), Reynolds (33), Schrock (6), India (33), Suárez (21). HR_Votto (34), off Overton; Votto (35), off Ponce; Suárez (29), off Ponce; Castellanos (33), off K.Keller; India (21), off Miller. RBIs_Castellanos 5 (97), Votto 4 (96), Barnhart (48), Suárez (76), India 2 (69). SB_India (12). SF_Castellanos 2.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Alford 2); Cincinnati 5 (Sanmartin, Votto, Barnhart, Pérez 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Newman. GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Overton, L, 0-1 1 6 4 4 0 2 39 8.31
Ponce 3 5 4 0 0 0 60 6.32
K.Keller 2 4 3 2 0 4 47 6.89
Miller 2 2 2 2 2 2 48 10.97
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanmartin, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 93 1.59
Warren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.42
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.93
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.38
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-0. HBP_Miller (Wilson). WP_Sanmartin.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_11,055 (42,319).

