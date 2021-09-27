Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|2
|10
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Alford lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gamel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Davis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Ponce p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Difo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|13
|17
|13
|2
|8
|
|India 2b
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Pérez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moreta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schrock lf-2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|.310
|Aquino rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.270
|Stephenson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Suárez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.193
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Friedl lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Sanmartin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barrero ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|2
|Cincinnati
|400
|403
|20x_13
|17
|0
a-flied out for K.Keller in the 7th.
E_Moran (5), Tucker (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Alford (5), Reynolds (33), Schrock (6), India (33), Suárez (21). HR_Votto (34), off Overton; Votto (35), off Ponce; Suárez (29), off Ponce; Castellanos (33), off K.Keller; India (21), off Miller. RBIs_Castellanos 5 (97), Votto 4 (96), Barnhart (48), Suárez (76), India 2 (69). SB_India (12). SF_Castellanos 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Alford 2); Cincinnati 5 (Sanmartin, Votto, Barnhart, Pérez 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Cincinnati 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Newman. GIDP_Hayes.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Overton, L, 0-1
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|39
|8.31
|Ponce
|3
|
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|60
|6.32
|K.Keller
|2
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|4
|47
|6.89
|Miller
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|48
|10.97
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanmartin, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|1.59
|Warren
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.42
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.93
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.38
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-0. HBP_Miller (Wilson). WP_Sanmartin.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:11. A_11,055 (42,319).
