Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 0 2 10 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224 Reynolds cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Alford lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .229 Tucker ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Newman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gamel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Davis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .400 Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .268

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 13 17 13 2 8 India 2b 5 4 4 2 0 0 .273 Pérez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moreta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Schrock lf-2b 5 3 2 0 0 0 .305 Castellanos rf 2 1 1 5 0 0 .310 Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Votto 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .270 Stephenson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Suárez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .193 Farmer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Friedl lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .471 DeShields cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .252 Sanmartin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barrero ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200

Pittsburgh 000 010 000_1 6 2 Cincinnati 400 403 20x_13 17 0

a-flied out for K.Keller in the 7th.

E_Moran (5), Tucker (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Alford (5), Reynolds (33), Schrock (6), India (33), Suárez (21). HR_Votto (34), off Overton; Votto (35), off Ponce; Suárez (29), off Ponce; Castellanos (33), off K.Keller; India (21), off Miller. RBIs_Castellanos 5 (97), Votto 4 (96), Barnhart (48), Suárez (76), India 2 (69). SB_India (12). SF_Castellanos 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Alford 2); Cincinnati 5 (Sanmartin, Votto, Barnhart, Pérez 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Cincinnati 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Newman. GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, India, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Overton, L, 0-1 1 6 4 4 0 2 39 8.31 Ponce 3 5 4 0 0 0 60 6.32 K.Keller 2 4 3 2 0 4 47 6.89 Miller 2 2 2 2 2 2 48 10.97

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanmartin, W, 1-0 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 5 93 1.59 Warren 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.42 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.93 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.38 Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 3-0. HBP_Miller (Wilson). WP_Sanmartin.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:11. A_11,055 (42,319).

