Sports News

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 11:26 pm
Jacksonville 7 7 0 7 21
Cincinnati 0 0 14 10 24

First Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 6 run (Wright kick), 1:28.

Second Quarter

Jac_Lawrence 7 run (Wright kick), 4:45.

Third Quarter

Cin_Uzomah 22 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:12.

Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 5:10.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 4 run (Wright kick), 14:27.

Cin_Uzomah 31 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:59.

Cin_FG McPherson 35, :00.

Jac Cin
First downs 21 21
Total Net Yards 341 420
Rushes-yards 30-139 22-78
Passing 202 342
Punt Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoff Returns 1-27 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 1-6
Punts 4-45.75 3-47.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 6-38
Time of Possession 28:45 31:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 18-78, Lawrence 8-36, Shenault 1-11, Agnew 1-11, Ogunbowale 2-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 16-67, Perine 3-7, Burrow 3-4.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 17-24-0-204. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-32-0-348.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 6-99, M.Jones 3-24, Arnold 2-29, Agnew 1-27, Austin 1-8, Farrell 1-7, Manhertz 1-7, Hollister 1-5, J.Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Boyd 9-118, Chase 6-77, Uzomah 5-95, Irwin 1-25, Tate 1-18, Perine 1-15, Mixon 1-0, Thomas 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 43.

