Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

First Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 6 run (Wright kick), 1:28.
Second Quarter
Jac_Lawrence 7 run (Wright kick), 4:45.
Third Quarter
Cin_Uzomah 22 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:12.
Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 5:10.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 4 run (Wright kick), 14:27.
Cin_Uzomah 31 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:59.
Cin_FG McPherson 35, :00.
|
|Jac
|Cin
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|341
|420
|Rushes-yards
|30-139
|22-78
|Passing
|202
|342
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|2-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-0
|25-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|1-6
|Punts
|4-45.75
|3-47.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|6-38
|Time of Possession
|28:45
|31:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, J.Robinson 18-78, Lawrence 8-36, Shenault 1-11, Agnew 1-11, Ogunbowale 2-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 16-67, Perine 3-7, Burrow 3-4.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 17-24-0-204. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-32-0-348.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 6-99, M.Jones 3-24, Arnold 2-29, Agnew 1-27, Austin 1-8, Farrell 1-7, Manhertz 1-7, Hollister 1-5, J.Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Boyd 9-118, Chase 6-77, Uzomah 5-95, Irwin 1-25, Tate 1-18, Perine 1-15, Mixon 1-0, Thomas 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 43.
