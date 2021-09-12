On Air: Federal News Network program
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:49 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota 0 7 7 10 0 24
Cincinnati 0 14 7 3 3 27

Second Quarter

Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:41.

Cin_Higgins 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.

Cin_Chase 50 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :42.

Third Quarter

Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:19.

Min_Thielen 24 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 53, 14:19.

Min_Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:26.

Min_FG Joseph 53, :03.

First Overtime

Cin_FG McPherson 34, :05.

___

Min Cin
First downs 24 20
Total Net Yards 404 366
Rushes-yards 22-68 36-149
Passing 336 217
Punt Returns 1-12 5-53
Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-11
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 37-50-0 20-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 5-44
Punts 8-50.25 7-47.429
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 12-116 3-15
Time of Possession 35:11 34:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 20-62, Abdullah 1-4, Mattison 1-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 29-127, Perine 5-22, Burrow 1-2, Chase 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 36-49-0-351, Jefferson 1-1-0-11. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-27-0-261.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 9-92, Osborn 7-76, Cook 6-43, Jefferson 5-71, Conklin 4-41, Abdullah 2-15, Ham 2-9, Westbrook 1-11, Mattison 1-4. Cincinnati, Chase 5-101, Higgins 4-58, Mixon 4-23, Boyd 3-32, Uzomah 2-35, Perine 1-7, Thomas 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

