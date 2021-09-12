Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

|Minnesota
|0
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|24
|Cincinnati
|0
|14
|7
|3
|3
|—
|27
Second Quarter
Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 6:41.
Cin_Higgins 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.
Cin_Chase 50 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :42.
Third Quarter
Cin_Mixon 2 run (McPherson kick), 9:19.
Min_Thielen 24 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 53, 14:19.
Min_Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:26.
Min_FG Joseph 53, :03.
First Overtime
Cin_FG McPherson 34, :05.
___
|
|Min
|Cin
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|404
|366
|Rushes-yards
|22-68
|36-149
|Passing
|336
|217
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|5-53
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-11
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-50-0
|20-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-26
|5-44
|Punts
|8-50.25
|7-47.429
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-116
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|35:11
|34:49
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 20-62, Abdullah 1-4, Mattison 1-2. Cincinnati, Mixon 29-127, Perine 5-22, Burrow 1-2, Chase 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 36-49-0-351, Jefferson 1-1-0-11. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-27-0-261.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 9-92, Osborn 7-76, Cook 6-43, Jefferson 5-71, Conklin 4-41, Abdullah 2-15, Ham 2-9, Westbrook 1-11, Mattison 1-4. Cincinnati, Chase 5-101, Higgins 4-58, Mixon 4-23, Boyd 3-32, Uzomah 2-35, Perine 1-7, Thomas 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
