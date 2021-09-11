On Air: Federal News Network program
City earns 3rd straight win by beating Leicester 1-0 in EPL

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 12:42 pm
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City its third straight victory in the English Premier League with a second-half goal to see off Leicester 1-0 on Saturday.

Getting City some revenge for last month’s loss to Leicester in the Community Shield, the Portugal midfielder lifted a finish over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 62nd minute after the ball fell to him when Joao Cancelo’s shot from the edge of the box hit Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The win would have come easier for City if it wasn’t for wasteful finishing that underlined its need for a striker to replace Sergio Aguero, having missed out on signing Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Schmeichel while Silva and Jack Grealish also had good chances for City, which opened the season losing at Tottenham 1-0 and bounced back beating Norwich and Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy had a goal for Leicester disallowed for offside, while Harvey Barnes hit the bar for the hosts as their mixed start to the season continued. They have two wins and two losses.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

