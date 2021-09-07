On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Clemson S Zanders out for season with shoulder injury

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:28 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Zanders hurt himself in the 10-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia this past Saturday night.

Zanders, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, North Carolina, had 34 tackles last season as he started 10 of Clemson’s 12 games.

Zanders posted on social media that while he didn’t expect his season to go this way, he’ll come back stronger than ever in 2022.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Swinney said Zanders will take a redshirt season.

The coach said Tuesday the team’s other starting safety, Nolan Turner, will miss his second straight game when the Tigers open their home season against South Carolina State on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire