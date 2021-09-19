Trending:
Sports News

Cleveland 31, Houston 21

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:09 pm
< a min read
      
Houston 7 7 0 7 21
Cleveland 7 7 10 7 31

First Quarter

Cle_Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56.

Hou_Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18.

Second Quarter

Hou_T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06.

Cle_Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14.

Third Quarter

Cle_Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50.

Cle_FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32.

Cle_Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52.

A_67,431.

___

Hou Cle
First downs 16 22
Total Net Yards 302 355
Rushes-yards 28-82 34-156
Passing 220 199
Punt Returns 1-0 3-22
Kickoff Returns 4-81 2-41
Interceptions Ret. 1-24 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-1 19-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-14
Punts 4-52.25 2-40.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 9-78 5-62
Time of Possession 24:55 35:05

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.

PASSING_Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Slye 41.

