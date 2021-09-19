Cleveland 31, Houston 21

|Houston
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|10
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Cle_Janovich 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:56.
Hou_Lindsay 22 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 5:18.
Second Quarter
Hou_T.Taylor 15 run (Slye kick), 7:06.
Cle_Mayfield 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:14.
Third Quarter
Cle_Felton 33 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 7:50.
Cle_FG McLaughlin 30, 4:40.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_Cooks 2 pass from Mills (Slye kick), 11:32.
Cle_Chubb 26 run (McLaughlin kick), 5:52.
A_67,431.
___
|
|Hou
|Cle
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|302
|355
|Rushes-yards
|28-82
|34-156
|Passing
|220
|199
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|4-81
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-24
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-29-1
|19-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-14
|Punts
|4-52.25
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-78
|5-62
|Time of Possession
|24:55
|35:05
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 14-41, D.Johnson 6-25, T.Taylor 1-15, Lindsay 5-2, Mills 2-(minus 1). Cleveland, Chubb 11-95, Hunt 13-51, Mayfield 8-10, Janovich 2-0.
PASSING_Houston, T.Taylor 10-11-0-125, Mills 8-18-1-102. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-21-1-213.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-78, D.Johnson 2-22, Roberts 1-35, N.Collins 1-32, Lindsay 1-22, Akins 1-17, Conley 1-13, Amendola 1-9, Ingram 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Hooper 5-40, Bryant 4-49, Felton 2-51, Higgins 2-27, Njoku 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-14, Landry 1-9, Chubb 1-3, Hunt 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Slye 41.
