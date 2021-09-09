Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 9 4 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 1 1 0 Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0 Rooker lf 3 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 0 2 0 Gordon cf-ss 2 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Jeffers ph-c 1 0 1 0 Mercado rf 3 1 1 1 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Minnesota 010 000 000 — 1 Cleveland 002 100 10x — 4

DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Albers L,1-2 4 6 3 3 4 2 Farrell 2 1 0 0 1 2 Garza Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 1 Coulombe 1 1 0 0 1 1

Cleveland Quantrill W,5-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 2 5 Parker H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clase S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).

