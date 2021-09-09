Trending:
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 9:10 pm
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 32 4 9 4
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 1 1 0
Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2
Sanó 1b 2 1 1 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0
Rooker lf 3 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 0 2 0
Gordon cf-ss 2 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0
Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
Jeffers ph-c 1 0 1 0 Mercado rf 3 1 1 1
Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 010 000 000 1
Cleveland 002 100 10x 4

DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Albers L,1-2 4 6 3 3 4 2
Farrell 2 1 0 0 1 2
Garza Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 1
Coulombe 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cleveland
Quantrill W,5-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 2 5
Parker H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clase S,22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).

