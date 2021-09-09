Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gordon cf-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|100
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), Reyes (28), Mercado (4), Ramírez (33).
|Minnesota
|Albers L,1-2
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Farrell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|Quantrill W,5-3
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Parker H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase S,22-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).
