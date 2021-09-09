Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Gordon cf-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|a-Jeffers ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Cave ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|6
|6
|
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.271
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Mercado rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|100
|10x_4
|9
|0
a-singled for Rortvedt in the 8th. b-flied out for Simmons in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), off Quantrill; Reyes (28), off Albers; Mercado (4), off Albers; Ramírez (33), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Sanó (64), Reyes 2 (74), Mercado (12), Ramírez (87).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; Cleveland 5 (Mercado 2, Miller, Rosario 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 0; Cleveland 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Miller, Hedges. GIDP_Simmons, Gordon.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Miller, Rosario, Chang; Ramírez, Miller, Chang).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Albers, L, 1-2
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|98
|7.16
|Farrell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|1.56
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.96
|Coulombe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.81
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 5-3
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|109
|3.04
|Parker, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.78
|Clase, S, 22-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.48
Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).
