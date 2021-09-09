Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 2 5 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Polanco dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Sanó 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .221 Rooker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Gordon cf-ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Rortvedt c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .138 a-Jeffers ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 b-Cave ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 9 4 6 6 Straw cf 2 1 1 0 3 0 .271 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .260 Reyes dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .266 Chang 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .225 Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Mercado rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .228

Minnesota 010 000 000_1 4 0 Cleveland 002 100 10x_4 9 0

a-singled for Rortvedt in the 8th. b-flied out for Simmons in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (20), Miller (6). HR_Sanó (26), off Quantrill; Reyes (28), off Albers; Mercado (4), off Albers; Ramírez (33), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Sanó (64), Reyes 2 (74), Mercado (12), Ramírez (87).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 0; Cleveland 5 (Mercado 2, Miller, Rosario 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 0; Cleveland 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Miller, Hedges. GIDP_Simmons, Gordon.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Miller, Rosario, Chang; Ramírez, Miller, Chang).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Albers, L, 1-2 4 6 3 3 4 2 98 7.16 Farrell 2 1 0 0 1 2 32 1.56 Garza Jr. 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.96 Coulombe 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.81

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 5-3 7 2-3 4 1 1 2 5 109 3.04 Parker, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.78 Clase, S, 22-26 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.48

Inherited runners-scored_Parker 1-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:46. A_11,846 (34,788).

