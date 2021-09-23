Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|4
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Engel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sheets 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Giménez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang ss-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|002
|1
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|2
|—
|5
E_Chang (5). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kopech
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wright
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Foster
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Ruiz L,1-3 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Shaw BS,2-8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase W,4-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).
