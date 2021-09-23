Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 10 2 Totals 26 5 9 4
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0
Engel lf 4 0 2 0 Mercado lf 4 1 1 2
García ss 4 1 2 0 Ramírez dh 2 1 0 0
Grandal dh 3 1 2 0 Reyes rf 2 0 1 0
Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 Zimmer pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Vaughn 3b 3 0 1 2 Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0
Sheets 1b 3 1 1 0 Giménez pr-ss 0 1 0 0
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 Chang ss-1b 3 0 2 0
Collins c 3 0 1 0 Pérez c 3 0 0 0
Miller 2b 3 0 2 2
Clement 3b 2 0 1 0
Chicago 000 002 1 3
Cleveland 000 102 2 5

E_Chang (5). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Kopech 2 0 0 0 0 4
Wright 2 3 1 1 2 3
Foster 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Ruiz L,1-3 BS,0-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Cleveland
Plesac 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4
Shaw BS,2-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Clase W,4-5 1 3 1 0 0 1

WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives