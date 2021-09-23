Trending:
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 10 2 1 5
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Engel lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254
García ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Grandal dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .236
Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Vaughn 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .241
Sheets 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Collins c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 5 9 4 3 9
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265
Mercado lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .219
Ramírez dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .265
Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .259
1-Zimmer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .225
Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
2-Giménez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .206
Chang ss-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Miller 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .200
Clement 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Chicago 000 002 1_3 10 0
Cleveland 000 102 2_5 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Bradley in the 6th.

E_Chang (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6), off Ruiz. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (47), Miller 2 (18), Mercado 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Goodwin, García, Grandal 2); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Miller 2, Clement). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pérez. LIDP_Straw.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sheets).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kopech 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 3.57
Wright 2 3 1 1 2 3 51 3.63
Foster 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 22 6.32
Ruiz, L, 1-3, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 15 3.14
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 86 4.54
Shaw, BS, 2-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.58
Clase, W, 4-5 1 3 1 0 0 1 21 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-2, Shaw 3-2. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).

