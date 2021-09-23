Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|2
|1
|5
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Engel lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Vaughn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Sheets 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Collins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|4
|3
|9
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Ramírez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Reyes rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|1-Zimmer pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|2-Giménez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Chang ss-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Chicago
|000
|002
|1_3
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|2_5
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Bradley in the 6th.
E_Chang (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6), off Ruiz. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (47), Miller 2 (18), Mercado 2 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Goodwin, García, Grandal 2); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Miller 2, Clement). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pérez. LIDP_Straw.
DP_Chicago 1 (Sheets).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.57
|Wright
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|51
|3.63
|Foster
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|6.32
|Ruiz, L, 1-3, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|4.54
|Shaw, BS, 2-8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.58
|Clase, W, 4-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-2, Shaw 3-2. WP_Wright.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).
