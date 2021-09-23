Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 10 2 1 5 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Engel lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254 García ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .265 Grandal dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .236 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Vaughn 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .241 Sheets 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Collins c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 5 9 4 3 9 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265 Mercado lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .219 Ramírez dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Reyes rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .259 1-Zimmer pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .225 Bradley 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 2-Giménez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .206 Chang ss-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Miller 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .200 Clement 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231

Chicago 000 002 1_3 10 0 Cleveland 000 102 2_5 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th. 2-ran for Bradley in the 6th.

E_Chang (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Engel (8), Miller (7). HR_Mercado (6), off Ruiz. RBIs_Vaughn 2 (47), Miller 2 (18), Mercado 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Goodwin, García, Grandal 2); Cleveland 4 (Mercado, Miller 2, Clement). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pérez. LIDP_Straw.

DP_Chicago 1 (Sheets).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 3.57 Wright 2 3 1 1 2 3 51 3.63 Foster 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 22 6.32 Ruiz, L, 1-3, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 15 3.14

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 86 4.54 Shaw, BS, 2-8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.58 Clase, W, 4-5 1 3 1 0 0 1 21 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 2-2, Shaw 3-2. WP_Wright.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:34. A_11,336 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.