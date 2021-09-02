Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|2
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Zimmer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mondesi dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mercado pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Olivares pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|100
|02
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|110
|100
|000
|00
|—
|3
E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), Mondesi (5). SF_Taylor (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allen
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stephan S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kowar
|6
|
|4
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Brentz BS,2-5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Staumont
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|E.Santana L,1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
WP_Kowar.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).
