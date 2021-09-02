On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 8 3 Totals 39 3 6 2
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 Perez c 5 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Johnson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 1
B.Zimmer rf 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0
Ramirez lf 4 1 2 0 Mondesi dh 5 2 2 1
Mercado pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Dozier rf-3b 4 0 1 0
Bradley 1b 4 1 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0
Hedges c 5 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0
Chang ph-2b 3 1 2 2 Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 020 100 02 5
Kansas City 110 100 000 00 3

E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), Mondesi (5). SF_Taylor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Allen 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 3
Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stephan S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Kowar 6 4 2 0 3 6
Brentz BS,2-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Staumont 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tapia 1 0 0 0 2 0
E.Santana L,1-2 1 2 2 1 1 1

WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah