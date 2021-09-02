Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 8 3 Totals 39 3 6 2 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 Perez c 5 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Johnson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 B.Zimmer rf 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 4 1 2 0 Mondesi dh 5 2 2 1 Mercado pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Dozier rf-3b 4 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 4 1 0 0 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 Hedges c 5 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 Chang ph-2b 3 1 2 2 Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 020 100 02 — 5 Kansas City 110 100 000 00 — 3

E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), Mondesi (5). SF_Taylor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Allen 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 3 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Stephan S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Kowar 6 4 2 0 3 6 Brentz BS,2-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Staumont 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tapia 1 0 0 0 2 0 E.Santana L,1-2 1 2 2 1 1 1

WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).

