Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 8 3 7 11 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .267 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .258 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .252 3-Johnson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242 B.Zimmer rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .249 Ramirez lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267 1-Mercado pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Bradley 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .210 Hedges c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .183 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183 a-Chang ph-2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .220

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 3 6 2 4 9 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .280 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .292 Perez c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .244 Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Mondesi dh 5 2 2 1 0 3 .366 Dozier rf-3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .203 Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 2-Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221

Cleveland 000 020 100 02_5 8 2 Kansas City 110 100 000 00_3 6 1

a-homered for Giménez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alberto in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 10th. 3-ran for Reyes in the 11th.

E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), off Brentz; Mondesi (5), off Allen. RBIs_Chang 2 (25), Hedges (25), Taylor (46), Mondesi (10). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Straw, Ramirez); Kansas City 6 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Taylor 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 15; Kansas City 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Perez, Alberto, Benintendi.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allen 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 3 76 6.62 Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.23 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.41 Parker, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.16 Stephan, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.41

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kowar 6 4 2 0 3 6 94 8.18 Brentz, BS, 2-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.27 Staumont 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.19 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.52 Tapia 1 0 0 0 2 0 11 2.45 E.Santana, L, 1-2 1 2 2 1 1 1 16 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Staumont 1-0. IBB_off Tapia (Ramírez), off E.Santana (Bradley). WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.