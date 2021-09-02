Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|3
|7
|11
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|3-Johnson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|B.Zimmer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Mercado pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bradley 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Chang ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|2
|4
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Perez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Mondesi dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.366
|Dozier rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|2-Olivares pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|100
|02_5
|8
|2
|Kansas City
|110
|100
|000
|00_3
|6
|1
a-homered for Giménez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alberto in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 10th. 3-ran for Reyes in the 11th.
E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), off Brentz; Mondesi (5), off Allen. RBIs_Chang 2 (25), Hedges (25), Taylor (46), Mondesi (10). SF_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Straw, Ramirez); Kansas City 6 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Taylor 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 15; Kansas City 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Perez, Alberto, Benintendi.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|76
|6.62
|Shaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.23
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.41
|Parker, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.16
|Stephan, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.41
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kowar
|6
|
|4
|2
|0
|3
|6
|94
|8.18
|Brentz, BS, 2-5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.27
|Staumont
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.19
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.52
|Tapia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|2.45
|E.Santana, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Staumont 1-0. IBB_off Tapia (Ramírez), off E.Santana (Bradley). WP_Kowar.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).
