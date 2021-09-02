On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 12:01 am
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 8 3 7 11
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .267
Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .258
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .252
3-Johnson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242
B.Zimmer rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .249
Ramirez lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
1-Mercado pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Bradley 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .210
Hedges c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .183
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .183
a-Chang ph-2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .220
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 3 6 2 4 9
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .280
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Perez c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .244
Benintendi lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Mondesi dh 5 2 2 1 0 3 .366
Dozier rf-3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .203
Alberto 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
2-Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Cleveland 000 020 100 02_5 8 2
Kansas City 110 100 000 00_3 6 1

a-homered for Giménez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alberto in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramirez in the 9th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 10th. 3-ran for Reyes in the 11th.

E_Hedges (2), Chang (4), Taylor (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 10. 2B_Ramirez (18), Chang (11). HR_Chang (7), off Brentz; Mondesi (5), off Allen. RBIs_Chang 2 (25), Hedges (25), Taylor (46), Mondesi (10). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Reyes 3, Straw, Ramirez); Kansas City 6 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Taylor 2, Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 15; Kansas City 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Perez, Alberto, Benintendi.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 3 76 6.62
Shaw 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.23
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.41
Parker, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.16
Stephan, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.41
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kowar 6 4 2 0 3 6 94 8.18
Brentz, BS, 2-5 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.27
Staumont 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.19
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.52
Tapia 1 0 0 0 2 0 11 2.45
E.Santana, L, 1-2 1 2 2 1 1 1 16 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Staumont 1-0. IBB_off Tapia (Ramírez), off E.Santana (Bradley). WP_Kowar.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_10,516 (37,903).

