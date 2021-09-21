Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cody Bellinger placed on injured list with left rib fracture

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 7:14 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture.

The team made the move Tuesday just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies and backdated the decision to Saturday. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week. Bellinger missed 46 games this season with a calf injury and seven more with hamstring tightness.

“It’s not ideal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of going on the injured list this late in the season. “But neither is being in too much pain to feel you can perform at a certain level. If that’s the case and that’s where we get to, we’ll have to figure out how to make the most of it.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

The 2019 NL MVP is batting .159 this season with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

Raley’s is hitting .169 in 30 appearances with the Dodgers this season. He was picked up by the Dodgers as part of a February 2020 trade with Minnesota that sent right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Twins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge