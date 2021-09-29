Colorado 10, Washington 5

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 6 10 Thomas cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .244 Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .287 Soto rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .318 Bell 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .256 Hernandez lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .275 García 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Adams c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Espino p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 a-Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 14 10 6 4 Tapia lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .275 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .281 Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .271 Story ss 4 3 4 0 1 0 .253 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277 McMahon 3b 4 2 1 4 1 1 .254 Hilliard cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .211 Nuñez c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .182 Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goudeau p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 c-Welker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .194 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Daza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .283 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 203 000 000_5 9 1 Colorado 402 030 01x_10 14 0

a- for Espino in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Machado in the 5th. c-doubled for Goudeau in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 7th. e-struck out for Nolin in the 8th.

E_Escobar (7). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Thomas (14), García (18), Tapia (26), Welker (1), Cron (30). HR_McMahon (23), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (94), Hernandez (32), García (22), Thomas 2 (28), Cron (90), McMahon 4 (85), Hilliard 2 (30), Welker (2), Tapia (50), Rodgers (50). SB_Hilliard (4), Story (19). CS_Story (6). SF_Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Soto, Escobar, Avila, Adams, Hernandez); Colorado 6 (Rodgers 2, Tapia 2, Cron, Hilliard). RISP_Washington 5 for 16; Colorado 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto, Hernandez, Escobar, García, McMahon. GIDP_Soto, Avila.

DP_Colorado 2 (Goudeau, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 2 4 4 4 1 0 34 4.27 Thompson, L, 1-3 0 1 2 2 1 0 10 3.65 Voth, BS, 0-6 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.43 Machado 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.71 Baldonado 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 9.00 Romero 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 21 5.40 Nolin 2 2 0 0 1 0 42 4.56 Fedde 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 5.29

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lambert 2 8 5 5 1 1 58 11.12 Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.94 Goudeau, W, 2-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 43 4.60 Chacín 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 4.19 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.54 Bard 2 0 0 0 1 3 34 5.23

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 3-2, Romero 2-2, Almonte 2-0, Goudeau 3-2, Gilbreath 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Adams), Thompson (Cron). WP_Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ben May.

T_3:57. A_20,613 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.