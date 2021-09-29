Colorado 10, Washington 5

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|6
|10
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|García 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Espino p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Stevenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Fedde p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|14
|10
|6
|4
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Blackmon rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Story ss
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.254
|Hilliard cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Nuñez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Lambert p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goudeau p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Welker ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Daza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|203
|000
|000_5
|9
|1
|Colorado
|402
|030
|01x_10
|14
|0
a- for Espino in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Machado in the 5th. c-doubled for Goudeau in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 7th. e-struck out for Nolin in the 8th.
E_Escobar (7). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Thomas (14), García (18), Tapia (26), Welker (1), Cron (30). HR_McMahon (23), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (94), Hernandez (32), García (22), Thomas 2 (28), Cron (90), McMahon 4 (85), Hilliard 2 (30), Welker (2), Tapia (50), Rodgers (50). SB_Hilliard (4), Story (19). CS_Story (6). SF_Rodgers.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Soto, Escobar, Avila, Adams, Hernandez); Colorado 6 (Rodgers 2, Tapia 2, Cron, Hilliard). RISP_Washington 5 for 16; Colorado 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Soto, Hernandez, Escobar, García, McMahon. GIDP_Soto, Avila.
DP_Colorado 2 (Goudeau, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|34
|4.27
|Thompson, L, 1-3
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|3.65
|Voth, BS, 0-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.43
|Machado
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.71
|Baldonado
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|9.00
|Romero
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|5.40
|Nolin
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|4.56
|Fedde
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.29
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert
|2
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|58
|11.12
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.94
|Goudeau, W, 2-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|43
|4.60
|Chacín
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|4.19
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.54
|Bard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|5.23
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 3-2, Romero 2-2, Almonte 2-0, Goudeau 3-2, Gilbreath 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Adams), Thompson (Cron). WP_Gilbreath.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ben May.
T_3:57. A_20,613 (50,445).
