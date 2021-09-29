Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 10, Washington 5

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 9:34 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 6 10
Thomas cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .244
Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .287
Soto rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .318
Bell 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .256
Hernandez lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .275
García 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .242
Adams c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Espino p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167
a-Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Fedde p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 14 10 6 4
Tapia lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .275
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .281
Blackmon rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .271
Story ss 4 3 4 0 1 0 .253
Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277
McMahon 3b 4 2 1 4 1 1 .254
Hilliard cf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .211
Nuñez c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .182
Lambert p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goudeau p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
c-Welker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .194
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Daza ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 203 000 000_5 9 1
Colorado 402 030 01x_10 14 0

a- for Espino in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Machado in the 5th. c-doubled for Goudeau in the 5th. d-walked for Gilbreath in the 7th. e-struck out for Nolin in the 8th.

E_Escobar (7). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 9. 2B_Thomas (14), García (18), Tapia (26), Welker (1), Cron (30). HR_McMahon (23), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (94), Hernandez (32), García (22), Thomas 2 (28), Cron (90), McMahon 4 (85), Hilliard 2 (30), Welker (2), Tapia (50), Rodgers (50). SB_Hilliard (4), Story (19). CS_Story (6). SF_Rodgers.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Kieboom 2, Soto, Escobar, Avila, Adams, Hernandez); Colorado 6 (Rodgers 2, Tapia 2, Cron, Hilliard). RISP_Washington 5 for 16; Colorado 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto, Hernandez, Escobar, García, McMahon. GIDP_Soto, Avila.

DP_Colorado 2 (Goudeau, Story, Cron; Rodgers, Story, Cron).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 2 4 4 4 1 0 34 4.27
Thompson, L, 1-3 0 1 2 2 1 0 10 3.65
Voth, BS, 0-6 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.43
Machado 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.71
Baldonado 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 9.00
Romero 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 21 5.40
Nolin 2 2 0 0 1 0 42 4.56
Fedde 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 5.29
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lambert 2 8 5 5 1 1 58 11.12
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.94
Goudeau, W, 2-1 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 43 4.60
Chacín 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 4.19
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.54
Bard 2 0 0 0 1 3 34 5.23

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 3-2, Romero 2-2, Almonte 2-0, Goudeau 3-2, Gilbreath 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Adams), Thompson (Cron). WP_Gilbreath.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ben May.

T_3:57. A_20,613 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time